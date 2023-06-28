Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Boosted by Zacks Research

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.83) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.85). The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($5.34) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana’s FY2023 earnings at ($7.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.54) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.80. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.89) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14,831.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

