Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CINF. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CINF opened at $97.18 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 809.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,585,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,229,000 after purchasing an additional 484,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,122,000 after purchasing an additional 476,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,458,000 after purchasing an additional 461,858 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

