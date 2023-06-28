Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Increased by Analyst

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report released on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $906.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $181.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.10 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 19.41%.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,739,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,172,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 66.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 729,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,504,000 after purchasing an additional 292,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

