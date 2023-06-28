Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Reduced by Analyst

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $997.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $144.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.77 million.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In other news, Director Dale S. Zuehls acquired 12,402 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $283,174.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dale S. Zuehls acquired 12,402 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $283,174.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,144,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 697,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,277,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after acquiring an additional 233,301 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

