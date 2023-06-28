Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Lear Co. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Lear’s current full-year earnings is $11.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lear’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LEA. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.23.

Lear Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $140.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.91. Lear has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Lear by 2,027.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lear by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lear by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.63%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

