Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Reduced by Analyst

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.97). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.49) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $56.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.09% and a negative net margin of 130.98%.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

TVTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 179.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,550,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after buying an additional 995,136 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 91.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after buying an additional 791,270 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,759,000 after buying an additional 736,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,402,000 after acquiring an additional 647,804 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,144,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,237,000 after acquiring an additional 551,300 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

