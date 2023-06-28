Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Boosted by Zacks Research

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.23). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 381.67%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

BHC stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $344,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 952.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 858,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 777,084 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.