Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Reduced by Zacks Research

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Constellation Brands in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.76. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.65 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $246.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of -484.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -698.04%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

