Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Near Intelligence, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR) Issued By Northland Capmk

Near Intelligence, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Near Intelligence in a research report issued on Monday, June 26th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Near Intelligence’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Near Intelligence’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($183.72) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter.

Near Intelligence Stock Performance

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Near Intelligence in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Near Intelligence stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.62. Near Intelligence has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Near Intelligence

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Near Intelligence during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,747,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Near Intelligence during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Near Intelligence during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Near Intelligence during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Near Intelligence during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn Petralia bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Near Intelligence Company Profile

Near Intelligence, Inc operates as a cloud-based data intelligence platform in Australia, France, India, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers Allspark, a marketing intelligence product, which enables data-driven segmentation and activation for marketing intelligence; Pinnacle, an operational intelligence product that enables customers to focus on consumer behavior in and around places, such as restaurants, retail locations, and tourist attractions; and Vista, which enables marketing, consumer insights, and operational departments to use the same shared source of data intelligence.

