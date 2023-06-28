Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Issued By Zacks Research

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a report issued on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.39. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $22.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.85 EPS.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

VLO stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

