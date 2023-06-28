Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Peabody Energy Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a report issued on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the coal producer will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

NYSE BTU opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,940 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 383,152 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 176,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the coal producer to buy up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.87%.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

