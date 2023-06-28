Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Lowered by Zacks Research

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

APA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. APA has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 3.54.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 54.3% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,475 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $121,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $73,939,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of APA by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after buying an additional 1,509,555 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.