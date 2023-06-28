Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Cut by Analyst

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Solar in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FSLR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.72.

First Solar stock opened at $182.73 on Monday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 468.54 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,712 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 78,198 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

