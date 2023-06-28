Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Raised by HC Wainwright

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.38). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 219.66% and a negative return on equity of 222.92%. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 113,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 65,952 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,671,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 150,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

