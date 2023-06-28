Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Lexaria Bioscience in a report issued on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Lexaria Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 101.87% and a negative net margin of 1,984.20%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Shares of Lexaria Bioscience stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Lexaria Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEXX. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Lexaria Bioscience by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. The company develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

