Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Realty Income Co. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Realty Income in a report released on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Realty Income’s FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on O. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.03.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

O opened at $60.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.