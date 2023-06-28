Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Adtalem Global Education Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Adtalem Global Education in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATGE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,018 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 43,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,362,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

