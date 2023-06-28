Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $205.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

