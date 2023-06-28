Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,341 shares of company stock worth $285,033. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

