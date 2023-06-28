Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

NYSE:QUAD opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. Quad/Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $196.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

In other Quad/Graphics news, CFO Anthony Staniak bought 17,403 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $49,250.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 185,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,598.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUAD. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

