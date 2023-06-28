Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.81% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

METC stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $365.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $166.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.02 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 33.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $32,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 261.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

