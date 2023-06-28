Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

