Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.