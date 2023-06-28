Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
