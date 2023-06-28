Raymond James & Associates Buys 32,572 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,572 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Fastenal worth $44,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 71.79%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

