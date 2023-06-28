Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,016 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Kroger worth $47,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Insider Activity

Kroger Price Performance

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.