Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $23 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,286 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on C shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

