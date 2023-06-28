RBA Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $291.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.