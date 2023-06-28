Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,032,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Republic Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after buying an additional 472,268 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Republic Services by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,066,000 after buying an additional 470,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,830,000 after buying an additional 464,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $150.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

