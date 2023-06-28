Reviewing Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Shell pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sasol pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Shell pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Shell has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shell and Sasol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 1 3 2 0 2.17 Sasol 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shell presently has a consensus price target of $2,525.14, indicating a potential upside of 4,112.78%. Given Shell’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Shell is more favorable than Sasol.

Profitability

This table compares Shell and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 11.20% 20.91% 9.19% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shell and Sasol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $386.20 billion 0.54 $42.31 billion $12.06 4.97 Sasol $18.15 billion 0.43 $2.56 billion N/A N/A

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Sasol.

Summary

Shell beats Sasol on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids. The company also markets and sells brick, electrical, engine, hand, non-ferrous, and window cleaners, as well as parts wash products and super soaps; degreasers; bitumen, fuel oils, lubricants, motor fuels, and gas-to-liquid fuels; and other fuels, such as illuminating paraffin, light cycle and distillate oils, light straight run fuels, and synthetic paraffinic kerosene. In addition, it wholesales diesel and petrol; operates coal mines; offers engineering services; and develops lower carbon solutions. Further, the company explores, develops, produces, markets, and distributes natural gas and related products through pipelines. It serves adhesive, agriculture and forestry, automotive and transportation, aviation, burner fuel, chemical, construction and material, corrosion protection, electrical and electronic, flavor and fragrance, furniture, health and medical, household and consumer goods, industrial product, lubricant, manufacturing, mining, packaging, paint and coating, personal care, pharmaceutical, plastic and polymer, publishing and ink, pulp and paper, rubber and tyre, specialty graphite, steel and foundry, textile and leather, water treatment, and other industries. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

