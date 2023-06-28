Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Shares of REXR opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

