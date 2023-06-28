Rite Aid (RAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its 5/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 29th. Analysts expect Rite Aid to post earnings of ($1.49) per share for the quarter. Rite Aid has set its FY 2024 guidance at -$4.93–$4.44 EPS and its FY24 guidance at ($4.93)-($4.44) EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rite Aid to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid Stock Down 11.7 %

RAD stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $89.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Rite Aid

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RAD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

(Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and seasonal merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.