Roisin Currie Buys 3,077 Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) insider Roisin Currie purchased 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,632 ($33.46) per share, with a total value of £80,986.64 ($102,970.93).

Shares of GRG stock opened at GBX 2,584 ($32.85) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2,208.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,738.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,658.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Greggs plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,650 ($20.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,914 ($37.05).

GRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.79) price target on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($38.14) to GBX 3,200 ($40.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.51) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Greggs to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.60) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,862.50 ($36.40).

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

