Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 17,577 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 73,237.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,587,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,872,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,485,000 after purchasing an additional 444,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,053,000 after purchasing an additional 924,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,103,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,061,000 after purchasing an additional 730,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.