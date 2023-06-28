Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 15,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

EWT opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

