Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $534,000 Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,773,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.86.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $275.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

