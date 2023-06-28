Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $544,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,700 ($47.04) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.17) to GBX 4,720 ($60.01) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.22) to GBX 4,000 ($50.86) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,908.89.

Diageo Trading Up 0.9 %

Diageo Company Profile

Shares of DEO stock opened at $170.66 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.43 and a 200-day moving average of $178.07.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.