Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $853,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 181.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.