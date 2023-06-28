Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $168.21 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

