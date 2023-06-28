Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $363.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.91. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

