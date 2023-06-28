Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 192 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

NYSE TGT opened at $132.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.