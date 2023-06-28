Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 30 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Chemed by 2,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity at Chemed

Chemed Price Performance

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $3,076,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $542.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $570.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $545.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.25.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.