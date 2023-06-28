Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,614 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Shell by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,060,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,903 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,082,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,200,672,000 after acquiring an additional 312,570 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,071,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

Shell Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

