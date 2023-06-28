Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.32. The stock has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

