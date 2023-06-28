Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 240 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $124.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

