Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 7,281 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 22.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
APH stock opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.
Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.
