Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 7,281 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 22.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol Trading Up 2.1 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

APH stock opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

