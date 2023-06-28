Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $10.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Root from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Root from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Root by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Root by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at $924,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Root by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 217,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter worth $226,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root Stock Performance

Root stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $142.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Root has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $26.10.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Root had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 85.65%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Root will post -11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

