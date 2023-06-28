Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 89,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 114,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,432,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,623,000 after purchasing an additional 63,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.01.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

