SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the technology company will earn $2.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.92. The consensus estimate for SBA Communications’ current full-year earnings is $11.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $225.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.57 and a 200 day moving average of $260.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $215.11 and a 12-month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

