Scharf Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Scharf Investments LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $313.74 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

