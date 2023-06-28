Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for PG&E in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PG&E’s FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

PG&E stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PG&E has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PG&E by 121.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,682,000 after buying an additional 47,168,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840,608 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 43.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,847,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

