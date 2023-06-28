Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,800

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,850 ($36.24) to GBX 2,800 ($35.60) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s previous close.

SHEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,987 ($37.98) to GBX 2,854 ($36.29) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,750 ($34.97) to GBX 2,800 ($35.60) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Shell from GBX 3,300 ($41.96) to GBX 3,500 ($44.50) in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.14) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,894 ($36.80).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.9 %

SHEL opened at GBX 2,319.50 ($29.49) on Monday. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,908.60 ($24.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($33.23). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,362.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,386.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. The stock has a market cap of £156.80 billion, a PE ratio of 494.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.